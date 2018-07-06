AAP MLA undergoes dope test in Punjab

Later dares CM Amarinder Singh to undergo the same

Chandigarh : Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Aman Arora on Thursday underwent a dope test at a government hospital in Mohali. The development comes a day after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ordered mandatory dope tests of all government employees, including police personnel, from the time of their recruitment through every stage of their service.

Congress leader Manish Tewari welcomed the move.

“Dope test of government servants for recruitment/promotions proposed by Punjab government is a welcome step. Must be made mandatory for all MLAs and MPs from state,” Tewari tweeted.

“It would not only set an example but will also remove the unreasonable classification between two classes of public servants.”

Punjab is facing the brunt of rampant drugs abuse, especially among the youth and rural population.

The Congress government in Punjab is being questioned by the opposition parties for not doing enough to eradicate the drugs menace in the state despite promising to do so within four weeks of coming to power.

A day after the Punjab government made dope test mandatory for government employees, MLA Aman Arora on Thursday challenged CM Amarinder Singh to take the test and set an example for his ministers and party lawmakers.

“I expected that being first citizen of the state, he should have set example by coming forward first for the dope test. Then, his ministers and MLAs would have followed,” Arora, the legislator from Sunam who underwent a dope test at Mohali civil hospital said.

“I am also one of 117 MLAs of Punjab and I considered it my moral responsibility to go for the test,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Arora in a tweet had said, “Though I’m not agnst (against) this order, but let’s b (be) honest @capt_amarinder ji, it has been the Politicians who had patronised Drug Mafia.

Govt staffers seek dope test of ministers, MLAs

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab Govt Employees Organisation on Thursday accused the state of targeting them over the mandatory dope test and demanded that ministers and MLAs must undertake the test as well. “We have no objection to the dope test. But why only govt staffers are being targeted? We are not drug addicts,” said the organisation president Sukhchain Singh Khaira. ministers, MLAs who also draw salary from the same state treasury like us, should also undergo the test,” he added. Punjab CM Amarinder Singh had on Wednesday ordered mandatory dope test of all govt employees, including police personnel, from the time of their recruitment through every stage of their service. -Agencies

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Manish Tewari too had advocated that the ministers and lawmakers undergo dope test to avoid “unreasonable classification” between two classes of public servants.

“Dope Test of Govt Servants for recruitment/promotions proposed by Punjab Govt is a welcome step. Must be made mandatory for all MLA’s & MP’s from state. It would not only set an example but unreasonable classification between two classes of Public Servants may not meet test of law,” Tiwari tweeted.

Earlier in the day, AAP MLA Aman Arora challenged Singh to take the test and set an example for his ministers and party lawmakers.

“I expected that being first citizen of the state, he should have set example by coming forward first for the dope test. Then, his ministers and MLAs would have followed,” Arora, the legislator from Sunam who underwent a dope test at Mohali civil hospital said.

“I am also one of 117 MLAs of Punjab and I considered it my moral responsibility to go for the test,” he said.

Punjab Cabinet Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa too visited the civil hospital for a dope test today. However, he could not be tested as he was on medication.