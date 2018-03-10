AAP MLA gets bail in CS assault case

New Delhi : The Delhi High Court on Friday granted bail to AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash during a meeting at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence here.

Justice Mukta Gupta allowed the bail plea of Jarwal who was arrested on February 20, a day after the alleged incident, reports PTI.

The court had earlier reserved the bail plea of the Deoli legislator and said that it was a very unfortunate situation where the state and the officers feel unsafe and are being threatened by each other.

A magisterial court had earlier denied bail to both of them, saying the matter cannot be treated in “a casual and routine manner” while dubbing them as “history-sheeters”.

Jarwal had then moved a sessions court and was again denied the relief with the court saying the situation could not be more alarming when lawmakers do not respect the rule of law.