AAP gathers crowd for rally in Haryana by allegedly promising money and food to labourers

Haryana: Aam Aadmi Party has been accused by the daily labourers for not giving the promised money and food for attending their rally in Hisar, Haryana on Sunday. The labourers claimed that they were told that they would get Rs. 350 and food for attending the Aam Aadmi Party’s political rally. However, after the rally got over the party workers did not attend the labourers who asked for their money and food.

“Labourers allege that they were promised Rs 350 each and food, to be present at Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal’s public rally in Haryana’s Hisar yesterday but they neither got money nor food,” ANI tweeted on Monday.

#WATCH Labourers allege that they were promised Rs 350 each and food, to be present at Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal’s public rally in Haryana’s Hisar yesterday but they neither got money nor food. pic.twitter.com/Qw9IJhp34w — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2018

The labourers said that they felt cheated after the AAP did not give them anything even after they took part in the Delhi CM’s public meeting.

The party which has its presence only in Delhi and Punjab said that next year they will also contest elections in Haryana. The Chief Minister pointed out the progress of schools, colleges and hospitals under their government and said that Haryana will also see the same progress if the party gets elected. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also said that it’s time for a new government.

Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party have tried to extend its rule however it could not gain many seats. it’s currently ruling in Delhi where it won from a large number of votes and Punjab.