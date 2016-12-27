AAP alleges its Goa face being victimised, BJP refutes charges

Panaji : AAP’s chief ministerial face for Goa, Elvis Gomes, on Monday appeared before ACB in connection with an inquiry into an alleged land conversion ‘scam’,amid allegations by his party that he was being victimised, a charge which the ruling BJP rubbished.

Gomes, who appeared before the anti-graft agency in connection with the case, has refuted the allegations against him, saying the timing of summoning him for the probe is “suspicious.”

A former IG (Prisons), 53-year-old Gomes had taken voluntary retirement from police service some time back and joined AAP, which is making a serious bid in the assembly polls in the coastal state due in early 2017.

BJP rubbished the charge of victimising Gomes.–PTI