A day before bypolls, Jayalalithaa’s hospital video surfaces, EC gags media

Chennai : With the by-election to the Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly constituency – which was represented by Tamil Nadu’s late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa – set to be held on Thursday, a short video clip of her convalescing in hospital was released on Wednesday prompting the Election Commission to gag the media from broadcasting it.

The 20-second video clip in which Jayalalithaa with a crumpled hospital gown on, unkempt hair, a BP monitor around her arm and a tracheostomy tube on her throat is seen sipping juice from her bed with some music playing in the background was released by P Vetrivel, a disqualified MLA and supporter of Jayalalithaa’s long-time aide VK Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran.

With Dhinakaran contesting as an Independent candidate in a bid for Jayalalithaa’s political legacy, the release of the video barely 24 hours before polling begins, was seen as an attempt to win the votes of AIADMK sympathisers and neutral voters, who may have suspicions over her death.

Many in Tamil Nadu and also outside believe that her hospitalisation and death is shrouded in mystery.

The Tamil Nadu government belatedly gave in to a political demand by Sasikala’s devout follower-turned-foe O Panneerselvam and constituted an inquiry commission headed by retired judge Justice Arumugasamy to probe her hospitalisation and death. The commission has already begun receiving petitions and recording depositions.

Vetrivel told journalists that the video was taken by Sasikala with Jayalalithaa’s consent for the latter to see once she is discharged from hospital. The video was shot when Jayalalithaa was moved to a normal ward from the ICU, he claimed.

Vetrivel, who was among the 18 who lost their Assembly memberships for demanding the ouster of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, said he was releasing the footage now as he was outraged over attempts to tarnish the image of Jayalalithaa and Sasikala. There were posters in RK Nagar alluding that Sasikala was responsible for Jayalalithaa’s death.

“Ideally Panneerselvam and Palaniswami should have gone to the commission to depose. Since they did not do it, I am releasing this now. Sasikala and Dhinakaran are not aware about my decision to release the video,” he claimed.

Within hours of television channels playing the visuals of Jayalalithaa in hospital, the Election Commission wrote to all media organisations asking to stop broadcast / publication of the footage contending that it violated Section 126 (1) (b) of the Representation of People Act. The said provision bars telecast of any material related to elections 48 hours before polling.

However, Vetrivel countered it saying the video was release not with an intent on influencing voters but only to prove that Jayalalithaa was indeed recovering in hospital. He added that more video footage including of Jayalalithaa holding discussions with her ministers such as Panneerselvam and Palaniswami were available with him.

The RK Nagar Returning Officer lodged a complaint against Vetrivel with the New Washermenpet Police Station accusing him of violating the Representation of People Act. The police have since registered a case against the disqualified legislator.

Meanwhile, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar questioned the exercise saying this was a cheap and demeaning tactic by Dhinakaran to influence voters.

“Amma (Jayalalithaa) was guarded under the Z Plus Security category. That being so we need to know how security was breached to take this video and who took it,” he asked. The footage should have been submitted only to the Commission of Inquiry, he added.

The incident also left the Sasikala family divided. Krishnapriya, daughter of Sasikala’s sister-in-law Illavarasi (both of whom are in jail in a corruption case in which Jayalalithaa was the prime accused), called it an act of betrayal by Vetrivel. She described it as a lowly act by Dhinakaran.