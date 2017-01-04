9 new and interesting announcements made by the EC you should know about

The election commission today announced the polling dates for all the five poll States. The Elections will be held in 690 Assembly constituencies and there will be total 1, 85, 000 polling stations in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur.

The elections will be held simultaneously in all states staring from 4 February in Goa and Punjab. Addressing to reporters in New Delhi, CEC Nasim Zaidi noted that the use of black money would be less in the elections this year as compared to previous polls.

In a bid to make the election process voters-friendly and transparent, the poll panel has announced some new measures.

Here are the initiatives taken by the Election Commission

Improved photo voter slip

Constituents will be given free voter guides, replete with colourful text and images to familiarise them with candidates and voting procedure. The EC also announced that posters informing the voters of locations of booths, and other Dos and Don’ts were mandatory at all polling stations.

All the candidates will have to open bank accounts. All expenses above Rs 20,000 will have to be made through the bank accounts and through cheques only. The Election Commission would be strictly monitor election expenses by the candidates to curb black money.

Women and disabled friendly

Station-wise mapping of persons with Disabilities is being done and Assembly elections will be persons with Disabilities-friendly. Along with that the Commission will also set up all women-managed polling stations. However, the numbers of such polling stations have not yet been declared.

Voting compartments height

Taking note of complaints received by the Election Commission in previous elections, the height of the voting compartments will be raised by 30 inches. This has been done to conceal the upper part of the voter’s body, the movement of which might give away the button they are pressing.

No loudspeaker after 10

Candidates would not be allowed to use loudspeaker after 10 pm. Commission has asked police and electoral officers to ensure clampdown on those who are violating the directions.

Poster with location and details

In all the 1.85 lakh polling stations in the five states will have four posters with each displaying the voting procedure and dos and don’ts. Voter assistance booths can guide further, if needed.

Voter verified machines:

The voter verified machine will ensure a voter that her ballot has been cast to the candidate of her choice. The machine will be attached to the existing electronic voting machine which will be used in Goa.