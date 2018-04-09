9 kids die in Himachal school bus accident

Shimla: At least nine children from a private school in Himachal Pradesh were killed when their school bus skidded off the road and fell into a 100-feet-deep gorge in Kangra district on Monday, police said.

The death toll could rise as many students were still trapped in the mangled body of the bus, the police said. The rescue operation was on.

The students, mostly from Class 5 and below, of Wazir Ram Singh Pathania Memorial Public School, were on their way home when their bus fell into the gorge near Gurchal village on the Nurpur-Chamba road, some 300 km from the state capital.

Eyewitnesses said the driver probably lost control over the vehicle which skidded into the gorge.