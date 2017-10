New Delhi : Eight IPS officers of the 1984 batch were on Monday promoted as the special directors or special directors general in the same cadre.

They include Intelligence Bureau’s additional directors Gurbachan Singh of Orissa cadre and Arvind Kumar of Assam-Meghalaya cadre. Others so promoted include CBI additional director Rakesh Asthana of Gujarat cadre, CRPF additional DGs Sudeep Lakhatia and Deepak Kumar Mishra and BSF additional DGs Dr AP Maheshwari and Rajesh Raman.