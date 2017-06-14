7th Pay Commission: Cabinet meeting today to revise allowances for govt employees; all you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet today to take a final call on allowances under the 7th Pay Commission. The Union Government had finalised the recommendation of the Seventh pay Commission in June, 2016.

More than 48 lakh central government employees and 52 lakh pensioners will stand to benefit directly through the implementation of higher allowances.

In June 2016, the Cabinet approved 14% pay and pension hike for central government employees and pensioners under the 7th Pay Commission recommendations with effect from January 1, 2016. The decision on higher allowances was postponed by the Cabinet at that time because the 7th Pay Commission wanted abolition of 52 allowances and subsuming of another 36 allowances into larger existing ones out of a total 196 allowances.

The employee unions were opposed to it, so government complied with formation of the Committee on Allowances headed by Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa in June 2016 to review the allowances.

The Committee on Allowances submitted its report to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on April 27. The report was then taken up by the Department of Expenditure for examination, following which it was passed on to the Empowered Committee of Secretaries set up to screen the 7th Pay Commission recommendations and to firm up the proposal for approval of the Cabinet.

The Empowered Committee of Secretaries was in the process of preparing the Cabinet note on higher allowances, which was completed on June 1. However, the Committee’s report on allowances under the 7th Pay Commission hasn’t been made public.

The 7th Pay Commission also suggested bringing down the House Rent Allowance (HRA) rates for Central government employees by varying degrees depending on the type of city. For Metros, the pay panel suggested reducing the HRA from 30 per cent to 24 per cent.

They also demanded the government to implement higher allowances without further delay with arrears from January 1, 2016. If the pay commission recommendations on allowances are implemented fully, then as per estimates the cost to the exchequer will be Rs 2,200 crore per month.

However, the delay in disbursal of higher allowances without arrears will help the government save Rs 40,000 crore since 1 January last year.