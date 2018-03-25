7 rebel JD-S MLAs in K’taka resign from party, House

Bengaluru : Seven Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) lawmakers in Karnataka on Saturday resigned from the party, a day after saying they voted for the Congress candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls and will join the Congress on Sunday.

Legislators B.Z. Zaheer Ahmed Khan, R. Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, N. Chaluvaraya Swamy, Iqbal Ansari, H.C. Balakrishna, Ramesh Bandi Siddegowda and Bheema Naik have resigned from the party, JD-S state spokesman Ramesh Babu told IANS.

These legislators, who were earlier suspended by the JD-S for defying the party’s whip and cross-voting for Congress during the 2016 Rajya Sabha polls, claimed to have voted in favour of third Congress candidate G.C. Chandrasekhar on Friday.

The seven legislators had also tendered their resignations to Assembly Speaker K.B. Koliwad.

“The four MLAs from JD-S have resigned of their own volition. Their resignations have been accepted,” Koliwad told the media here.

The legislators said they will join Congress on Sunday in Mysuru in presence of party President Rahul Gandhi, who is currently on a two-day visit to the state.

“We will be joining the Congress on Sunday in presence of Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah,” Swamy, an MLA from Nagamangala assembly segment of Mandya district told reporters here.