67 girls found in Raj ashram raid were hypnotised: Panel

JAIPUR: Counselling of 67 girls, found in a police raid on an ashram being run in a hotel in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand, has been of no avail as they are unwilling to answer any questions about themselves and seem “hypnotised”, a child rights panel member said on Thursday. “The girls from different parts of the country were found on Wednesday and sent to Balika Grah. Now, we are conducting counselling of these girls, but not all is okay with them. They seem to be hypnotised. “They don’t want to speak on any subject. They are neither asking for food nor are speaking the facts but instead screaming at us saying they have been here on their own wish and will,” said Bhavna Paliwal, from Children Welfare Committee.