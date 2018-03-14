6,500 post offices providing Aadhaar enrolment, update service

New Delhi: Over 6,500 post offices have started providing Aadhaar enrolment and update service, according to the Unique Identification Authority of India. “Now Aadhaar enrollment centre in more than 6,500 post offices. Soon in over 13,000 Post Offices,” the information released by the UIDAI said.

As per UIDAI officials, enrolment centres opened in bank branches and post offices are seeing enrolment and updation activity to the tune of 70,000 per day. The Department of Posts and UIDAI have agreed to provide Aadhaar enrolment and updation services through select post offices.The Ministry of Finance has allotted Rs 200 crore as financial assistance for setting up of Aadhaar enrolment and updation centres in 13,466 post offices.

The Standing Committee on Information Technology, chaired by BJP MP Anurag Singh Thakur, has asked the Department of Posts to invite or associate with local MLAs or Member of Parliament whenever they open any Aadhaar enrolment and updation centres or Post Office Passport Seva Kendra to make public aware of the benefits of the schemes available for them.