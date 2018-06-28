62+ Doctors finally get work of teaching and clinical jobs

New Delhi : In a belated decision after two years of raising the retirement age of doctors in the Central Health Service from 62 to 65 years, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday decided to move them to medical colleges for teaching and clinical jobs.

It decided that these experienced doctors after attaining the age of 62 will work exclusively in their respective field of clinical expertise. That puts an end to the uncertainty the senior doctors faced since revision of their superannuation age.

“This will result in capacity building and leadership development of more Central Government doctors besides availability of more experienced doctors for medical education, clinical / patient care services and for implementation of national health programmes,” a government press note said.

It said making available these experienced doctors will benefit the society at large.

While raising to 65 as the retirement age of the central government doctors on June 15, 2016 and those in Railways, central universities, Ayush and other ministries from September 27, 2017, the government did not decide where to place them and as such they were just whiling away time without any work.

Those getting the lease of life in the government service were also removed as heads of various central hospitals and dispensaries and as such they had no work to perform.