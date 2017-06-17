6 policemen killed in Kashmir attack, faces of dead disfigured

Srinagar : Six policemen, including a sub-inspector, were killed at Achabal in Anantnag district of South Kashmir after terrorists ambushed a police party on Friday. The militants disfigured the faces of the slain cops before walking away with their weapons, police said.

The Station House Officer, identified as sub-inspector Feroz, a resident of Pulwama, fell victim to indiscriminate firing from militants, Director-General of Police S.P. Vaid told reporters. The other cops killed in the ambush include a driver and four other policemen who were on a routine round in their jeep, the DGP said.

The escalation in militant attacks on Jammu and Kashmir police personnel is because of the “frustration” of the ultras, Vaid Said, asserting that necessary measures would be taken to prevent them from carrying such acts.

Pakistan-based Lashker-e-Taiba is believed to be behind the Achabal attack, a senior police official said, adding they wanted to take revenge of the Arwani encounter in which their local commander, Junaid Mattoo, is believed to have died. The encounter at Arwani in Bijbehara area broke out this morning and all the three militants are believed to be dead. No bodies have been recovered so far. The army has been called out and was combing the area in search of the killers.

The incident saw immediate reaction from political parties including former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah who blamed the PDP-BJP government led by Mehbooba Mufti for the present crisis. “It seems that South Kashmir is slipping everyday from the hands of the state government. I hope somebody in New Delhi wakes up now,” Omar said.