6 lakh babies in India die within month

New Delhi : A quarter of global neonatal deaths happen in India where nearly 600,000 new born die within 28 days of their birth every year, according to a new UNICEF study. The study says the causes of such deaths are preventable and treatable as 80 per cent of these fatalities happen for no serious reason.

On a brighter side, the study says, India has remarkably reduced the under-five mortality. Of the 184 countries, which the report covers, India’s 31st rank with 25.4 neonatal mortality rate (per 1,000 live births) kept the world’s seventh largest economy below 153 countries who have better survival rates for their new born. A year earlier, India was the 28th worst country among 184 nations.