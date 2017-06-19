5,000 Armymen to take part in International Yoga Day

Lucknow: More than 5,000 Armymen and their family members will participate in the Third International Yoga Day celebrations on June 21 across the central command of the Indian Army here, a spokesperson said on Monday.

The Army personnel from various formations and establishments will participate in the yoga exercises in their respective stations, he said.

Lucknow Cantonment, under the headquarter of the central command, would be sending 1,000 Army personnel for the main event at Ramabai Ambedkar Sthal on Wednesday in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the mass yoga demonstration.

The central command will organise yoga sessions at 11 Gorkha Rifles Regimental Centre and Army Medical Corps Centre and College for those not participating in the main event.