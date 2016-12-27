500 shortlisted for Padma Awards

Awards are given for distinguished and exceptional achievements

New Delhi : The Home Ministry has shortlisted 500 names out of more than 5,000 nominations received for the prestigious civilian Padma Awards to be announced on the eve of the Republic Day.

It has called another meeting on Saturday to further shortlist the names. A decision this year to open an online portal for receiving the nominations swelled the proposals for India”s coveted civilian honours.

The awards are given for distinguished and exceptional achievements, service in all fields of activiies and disciplines such as art, literature, education, sports, medicine, social work, public affairs, civil service, science and engineering, trade and industry. The ministry allowed nominations or recommendations for the Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awards for 2017 only through the online platform till September 15.

Those who can recommend the names include the previous years’ Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan awardees beside the state governments, union territories, union ministries and departments, central and state ministers, governors, chief ministers and MPs.