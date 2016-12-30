5-yr safety cover for sex assault victims

New Delhi : The government women employees, who become victims of the workplace sexual harassment, will now get protection for five years from the day their complaint is proved to ensure that they are “not subjected to vendetta.”

An order issued on December 22 by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) asks the central ministries and departments to keep a “watch” on the victims to ensure they get the safety cover.

Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi participated in a review meeting and forced issue of such an order in view of complaints of their further harassment in proven cases of sexual harassment.

“For a period of five years after a decision in a proven case of sexual harassment, a watch should be kept to ensure that she is not subjected to vendetta. She should not be posted under the respondent (accused), or any other person where there may be reasonable ground to believe that she may be subjected to harassment on this account,” the order said.

There was no such provision in the workplace law earlier. The order also instructed all government departments and ministries to send monthly reports of such cases to Maneka’s ministry.

“I appreciate the move (to issue the order) and will hold further consultations to see if there are any other areas in this regard that need to be looked into,” Maneka said. “We will prepare a comprehensive plan to train heads of internal complaints committees of ministries and departments.”

Under the guidelines, the DoPT has made it mandatory for all government departments to include brief details of implementation of the sexual harassment at workplace law, including the number of complaints received and disposed of, in their annual reports.