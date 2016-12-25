5-year-old school boy dies after falling in hot Sambar

Hyderabad : A 5-year-old boy studying at a Government Primary School in Nalgonda district of Telangana died after falling in a vessel of hot sambar which was being prepared for mid-day meal, the police said.

The incident occurred in Iduluru village. The boy, a first standard student, was standing in the queue along with other students when someone pushed him from behind and he fell into the hot sambar vessel, they said. “The boy, who suffered 70 per cent burns was initially taken to a government hospital in Nalgonda and later shifted to a state-run hospital in Hyderabad where he succumbed to his injuries by midnight,” Nakrekal Police Station Circle Inspector A Vishwaprasad told PTI.

Following a complaint by the grandfather of the deceased boy, a case of negligence was filed against three women cooks . The District Collector visited the village and announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh, a government job and a house site to the family members of the deceased boy -PTI