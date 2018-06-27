5 Kerala priests caught in ‘sleaze’, get suspended

KOTTAYAM: Five Kerala priests of the Malankara Orthodox Church have been suspended over allegations of sexually exploiting a woman from the same church, an official said.

Speaking to IANS, Secretary of the Church Biju Oommen said as soon as they received complaint from the husband of the victim, they took immediate action.

“The Church has acted in the utmost responsible manner… Today as things stand, the five are suspects. Commission has been appointed to probe the episode.

“The probe is on and when the report comes, the Church will again act on it,” said Oommen.