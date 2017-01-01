5 convicts escape from Central jail

Patna : Five notorious criminals escaped from the high security Buxar central jail during midnight of December 30-31.The criminals escaped through the broken window of the lavatory, Buxar district magistrate Raman Kumar said.

One of the criminals was awarded death sentence,while four were undergoing rigorous life imprisonment.Police on Bihar-UP border was alerted as the jail is located in the border district.

DM said three wardens have been suspended on charges of dereliction of their duties. Jail officials blamed fog for the escape. They came to know about the escape of the five prisoners when the inmates found the window of the lavatory broken this morning.

The prisoners are — Pradeep Singh of Motihari who is facing death sentence, Sonu Singh of Ara, Sonu Singh of Buxar, Devdhari Rai and Upendra Shah, all facing life imprisonment.