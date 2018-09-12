Free Press Journal
5.5 magnitude Earthquake jolts Assam, eastern parts of India

— By Asia News International | Sep 12, 2018 01:18 pm
Dispur:  A moderate intensity earthquake rattled parts of Assam on Wednesday morning. Measuring 5.5 on Richter Scale, the trembler struck 120 kilometer west of Guwahati, forcing people to rush out of their homes. The tremors were also felt in adjoining Siliguri and other parts of West Bengal.

No loss of life and property has been reported so far. The shocks were also felt as far as in Jharkhand’s Kishanganj, Sahebganj and Hazaribagh. More details are awaited.


