40 trains delayed, 6 cancelled due to fog

New Delhi : At least 40 trains were delayed and six cancelled on Monday due to dense fog in most parts of north India, a railway official said.

According to the Northern Railway official, the Jogbani-Anand Vihar Express was running over 13 hours behind schedule, the Swatantrata Senani Express was 15 hours late and the Shaheed Express was over 11 hours late.

The official also said that at least nine trains were rescheduled. Due to fog the railways cancelled four trains on Monday and two on Tuesday.

Trains cancelled on Monday included the Howrah-Haridwar Kumbh Express, Sriganga Nagar-Howrah Toofan Express, Gorakhpur-Jammu Tawi Express and New Delhi-Rajgir Shramjeevi Express.

Trains cancelled on Tuesday included Haridwar-Howrah Kumbh Express and Jammu Tawi-Bhagalpur Amarnath Express.

Apart from above six trains cancelled, the railway has also decided to cancel 36 trains from December 17, 2016 to January 15, 2017 in order to circumvent troubles of the foggy season.

Meanwhile, according to the Delhi International Airport Limited, which manages operations at the Indira Gandhi International airport here, no flight was cancelled on Monday. —IANS