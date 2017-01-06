4 held for Bengaluru molestation

Bengaluru : Four youths, including two delivery boys, were arrested for allegedly molesting and groping a young woman on New Year Day here, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Praveen Sood said on Thursday.

The four were identified as Ayyappa, Leno, Somashekar and Sudhesh. They are in the age group of 19-24 years.

“We are on the lookout for two more of their accomplices as six men planned the heinous incident after stalking the victim that night,” Sood told reporters.

Ayyappa is the main accused who groped the victim while Leno molested her soon after forcing her to sit on the scooter.

“We have also recovered the scooter on which the two rode towards the victim and attempted to abduct her while their other accomplices were watching them from a distance.”

Pleading with mediapersons not to ask for any information about the victim as she had been traumatised, Sood said though the accused were from the same locality (Kammanahalli), the victim did not know them as she was new to the city, having come only a week ago.

“Ayyappa, 19, is a delivery boy, Leno is a college student, Somashekar is a driver and Sudesh is another delivery boy,” said Sood.

The accused would be produced before a court on Friday for four-five day police custody to interrogate them.

“They (accused) have confessed to the crime. It will be made part of the chargesheet against them. To ensure the victim is not further traumatised and for her safety, we have not tried to bring her to limelight. We are in touch with her,” added Sood.