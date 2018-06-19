4 dead as massive fire breaks out at a hotel in Lucknow’s Charbagh

Lucknow: A fire broke out at two hotels in Charbagh near the Lucknow Junction railway station this morning, killing at least four people and critically injuring five, police said. As many as 55 people, including the hotel staff, were rescued, a senior police official said.

The fire broke out at the hotels in Charbagh’s Doodh Mandi area at 6 am, he said, adding there were around 60 people in the hotels at the time of the incident.

“Four people have died, while five were admitted to a hospital with severe burn injuries. As many as 55 people, including staff of both the hotels, were rescued,” Superintendent of Police (Lucknow West) Vikas Chand Tripathi told PTI.

“Around 15 fire tenders were pressed into service. The blaze has been extinguished, but there is still a lot of heat in the basement of the hotels. I visited a few burnt out rooms of the hotel to gauge the situation,” he said.

About the cause of the fire, Tripathi said, “It seems that there was a short circuit.” Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the fire.

“The Chief Minister has directed officials to ensure proper medical care for the injured,” a spokesperson said.