4.0 magnitude earthquake hits Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand): An earthquake measuring 4.0-magnitude on the Richter scale hit Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi on Thursday morning at 6:12 AM. According to the India Meteorological Department, the earthquake originated at a depth of 10 km and had the latitude of 30.8 North and Longitude of 78.2 East.

Further details are currently awaited. This comes after the Meteorological Centre, Dehradun had issued warnings of thunderstorm and rain in the state from June 13-17 on Wednesday. Few places of the state are likely to experience light to moderate rain and thunderstorm on Thursday, while many places are likely to experience the same from June 15-17. Earlier this month, the Badrinath National Highway was closed at two places due to minor landslides, followed by heavy rains in parts of Uttarakhand.