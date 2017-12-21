37,356 freedom fighters alive even after 70 years of Independence

New Delhi : India still has 37,356 freedom fighters who are alive and drawing pension of Rs 594.81 crore, minister of state for home Hansraj Ahir disclosed in the Rajya Sabha in a written reply to a question.

Those jailed for participating in the freedom struggle should be not less than 88 years of age as India achieved freedom 70 years ago and only those who were 18 years or more could have been punished.

The united Andhra Pradesh comes on the top with 7409 freedom fighters (4937 in Andhra Pradesh and 2472 in Telangana), followed by 4937 in West Bengal, 4738 in Maharashtra, 3655 in Bihar, 2252 in Tamil Nadu, 2249 in Karnataka, 1752 in Uttar Pradesh, 1484 in Kerala and 1265 in Punjab.

Goa that celebrated its liberation from Portugal in 1961 only on Tuesday too have 817 freedom fighters, most of whom should be those who fought in the liberation struggle, different from India’s independence struggle.

The freedom fighters getting pension in some other states are: Jammu and Kashmir 733, Uttarakhand 628, Gujarat 519, Madhya Pradesh 500, Delhi 417, Rajasthan 362, Chhattisgarh 143, Mizoram and Nagaland 2 each and Sikkim just 1.