34-year-old gang-raped in moving car near Pune

Pune : In a rerun of the horrific Delhi rape and murder, a 34-year-old was gang-raped by two youths in moving car on Friday night near Loni Kalbhor in Pune. The culprits are on the run and the police have launched a massive hunt for them.

The lady, who hails from Kedgoan, was waiting for a bus at Choufula near Pune at around 10.30 pm. She had gone to a temple in Narayanpur and was waiting for a transport to get home. It was then that a Toyota Fortuner pulled up and the two youths offered her a lift.

The unsuspecting woman got into the car. The youths drove for some times after which they started beat-

ing the girl. Later, both of them took turns to rape

her even while the car was moving from Shindavane Ghat to Urali Kanchan. Then they threw her out of the car, threatening the girl with dire consequences should she report the matter to the police.

Not the one to give up, the girl took a lift in a motor-cycle and followed the car. She also noted down the number of the Fortuner. Armed with this, she lodged an FIR with the Loni Kalbhor police station. The cops promptly indentified the two culprits — Ajay Nawale and Parner.

Ranjit Pardeshi, sub-inspector with the Loni Kalbhor PS, told Free Press Journal, “We have started a case under stringent rape laws. We have also invoked other sections of the IPC.”