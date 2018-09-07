32-year-old man arrested for stealing laptops in Delhi Metro

New Delhi: A notorious laptop thief who targeted people travelling in the Delhi Metro was arrested, police said Thursday. The accused was identified as 32-year-old Raqib Ahmad, a resident of Sri Nagar district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Delhi Police’s Metro unit said in a statement here.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested Ahmad on September 3 from a hotel in Paharganj in connection with a theft case, DCP (Metro) Deepak Gauri said. During interrogation, Ahmad told the police that he used to sell the stolen laptops to a man in Srinagar. “The accused person used to come to Delhi from Srinagar and stay in various hotels in Paharganj area for 20-25 days at stretch. After having stolen several laptops, he returned to Srinagar for supplying/selling these to Wahid in Srinagar,” the statement said.