30 killed in Rajasthan bus accident

Jaipur, At least 30 people were killed and 15 injured when a passenger bus fell into a river on Saturday near Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur, police said. The Sawai Madhopur-Lalsot bus was driven by a 16-year-old conductor who lost control due to over-speeding, officials said. The bus skidded and fell off a bridge into the Banas river.

According to witnesses, the bus was trying to overtake another vehicle on the narrow bridge. All the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, the police added. According to Subhash Mishra, Complaint Officer, 26 bodies were recovered. Rescue operation is underway to find survivors.

The passengers travelling in the 40-seater bus hailed from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Most of them were en route to the Ramdevra Temple in Lalsot.