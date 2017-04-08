3 soldiers killed in Ladakh avalanche

Jammu : Army on Friday found bodies of three soldiers who were missing after multiple avalanches struck their post in Batalik sector of Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Army today recovered bodies of three soldiers who went missing during avalanches”, an army official said. Unprecedented snowfall triggered multiple avalanches in Batalik yesterday, burying a post, he said.

The soldiers have been identified as — Havaldar Prabhu Kirke (43), Lance Naik Bihari Marandi (34) and Sepoy Kuldeep Lakra (22). All of them hailed from Jharkhand, the official said. The bodies were trapped under 15 feet of snow. The soldiers were deployed at the hills of Kargil.

Fresh avalanches hit army posts in Kaksar of Frifay belt of Kargil district but all affected soldiers were rescued, he told PTI.

In Jammu region one person was killed and 8 others injured, while over 40 structures including houses and a temple were damaged in incidents of floods and high speed winds.

One woman was washed away after a drain was flooded in Sudhmahadev area, while around 8 persons were injured in Udhampur district, DC Neeraj Kumar said. Efforts are on to restore the power supply and clear the roads in the district, he said.

Four shops and some houses were also damaged in floods in Mendhar belt of Poonch district, officials said adding that 17 people washed away in flash floods have been rescued. In Reasi district, 40 sheep were killed after a cow shed collapsed due to heavy rains in Shandi Balmatkote area, they said.

Meanwhile, eight people have been killed in torrential rain and untimely heavy snowfall during the last three days, the department officials said.

After the water level of the Jehlum river crossed the danger mark in Anantnag and Srinagar on Thursday, authorities declared flood warning in the valley.

A father and his son were killed by an avalanche in Kargil on Thursday. Three soldiers were buried alive under an avalanche in Batalik Sector of the Ladakh region but two soldiers were rescued. A woman was killed by a lightning in Rajouri and a 10-year-old girl drowned in a river north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.Meanwhile, all schools and colleges in the valley have been closed till Monday. The strategic Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained closed to traffic for the third consecutive day on Friday due to landslides along the way.

Ten flights of various airlines were cancelled at the Srinagar International Airport as the visibility was poor and landing conditions bad.