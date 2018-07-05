3 minor girls drown in Girwa river in Bihar

Banka: Three minor girls today drowned in river Girwa in Bihar’s Banka district, police said. The three minor girls had gone to take bath in Girwa river and slipped into deep waters and met their watery grave, Bausi Circle, Police Inspector, Bimal Das said. The deceased has been identified as Anjani Kumari (10), Nandini Kumari (12) and Shivani Kumari (14), Das said adding that all three deceased belonged to Dudh Simapul village. Bodies have been handed over to the relatives after the post-mortem, he said.