3 men held for thrashing BJP MLA OP Sharma

New Delhi: Three men, allegedly in an inebriated state, barged inside Delhi BJP MLA O P Sharma’s Preet Vihar residence and thrashed him after an argument over parking of vehicle, following which they were arrested, police said on Monday.

The accused also misbehaved with the MLA’s security guard and the colony’s watchman, they said.

It was alleged that some women, who were accompanying the accused, were also involved in the incident, but none of them were arrested, the police said.

The incident took place on Saturday night and a case was registered on Sunday following a complaint by Sharma’s security guard, they said.

The three accused — Rohit (30), Rajesh (40) and Sahil (18) — were subsequently arrested after a case was registered against them on the charge of attempt to murder, the police said. Sahil, who had turned 18 the same day and the accused were out celebrating his birthday, is a student of Class 12 and was granted bail later, the police said. The accused, who were allegedly drunk, had come to an ice-cream shop near Sharma’s residence in Preet Vihar, they said.