New Delhi: Gunshots rang out in north Delhi’s Burari area today as two criminal gangs opened fire at each other, killing three persons, including a woman passer-by, police said. Five persons were injured and hospitalised after the gunfight between the Tillu and Gogi gangs, believed to be involved in cases of extortion and murder in the city.

According to a senior police officer, the fight started when members of the Tillu gang, who were in a Scorpio vehicle, were hit by a Fortuner, allegedly being driven by members of the Gogi gang. This led to both sides firing at each other.

Three persons were killed – Mukesh, a member of the Tillu gang, a suspected member of the Gogi gang who is yet to be identified and a woman who happened to be passing by. The two gangs have killed each other’s members earlier to gain supremacy, the officer said.