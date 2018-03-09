3-DAY AICC PLENARY TO BE HELD IN INDOOR STADIUM

New Delhi : The AICC plenary session always attracts a massive gathering as it is held on open grounds to accommodate any number, but the Congress has gone for the limited capacity Indira Gandhi indoor stadium, built on the bank of the Yamuna for the Asian Games in 1982 near Delhi Police Headquarters, for the 3-day plenary it is holding from March 18.

Though the stadium is big enough to accommodate up to 14,000 people when filled to capacity, but not more than 8,000 will be able to gather in the plenary in view of the security reasons, according to a leader of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee that has been given the responsibility for hosting it as the reception committee.

The plenary is basically to ratify the election of Rahul Gandhi as the party president, but preparations for it just a week away have not yet picked up, so much so that the party has not yet published the list of the delegates who will assemble from across the country.

A senior party leader says what to say of the list of the AICC delegates, the party still does not have the lists of the PCC delegates who were supposed to vote in the event of a contest and Rahul not getting elected unopposed. The party constitution says: “All members of the Pradesh Congress Committees shall be delegates to the Indian National Congress.”

The party sources said the AICC delegates’ list may be out just a day before the plenary and all others descending here will be accommodated with the badges of the “special invitees.”

Rahul is himself out of India for the next three days as he is travelling to Singapore and Malaysia and as such the preparations will pick up only after he returns to the capital on Sunday. Of course, seven committees constituted by him on February 28 to prepare all documents for the plenary are already at work.

Besides adoption of resolutions on various issues, the plenary is also supposed to elect 12 of the 25-member Congress Working Committee (CWC), but it is not clear whether Rahul, who was once a strong votary of elections at all level, will allow the elections or prefer to pack this highest decision-making body with the nominations.