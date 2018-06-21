3 brothers born in Pak given Indian citizenship

HYDERABAD: Three siblings born in Pakistan but staying in Nizamabad district of Telangana since 2004 have been granted Indian citizenship by the Indian government.

The three Pakistani nationals- Mohammed Sanan, Mohammed Ruman and Mohammed Saif in the age group of 20-27, were handed over the Indian citizenship certificates by the Nizamabad Revenue Divisional Officer on Tuesday in the presence of their mother, a district administration official said.

Their mother, who hails from Nizamabad, had married a Pakistani national, a distant relative, in 1988 and had migrated to Pakistan, the official said.

According to the official, following differences, the couple divorced in 2004 and the woman returned to Nizamabad the same year.

Since then her children were staying along with her on extended long term visa.