3.5k calls in 6 months between Major, woman he killed

New Delhi : Army Major Nikhil Handa exchanged more than 3,500 calls and messages since January with the officer’s wife he is accused of murdering, it was revealed in court on Monday. Shailza Dwivedi, the wife of another major, was found at the Delhi cantonment area on Saturday with her throat slit and signs of being run over.

Major Handa, arrested from Meerut near Delhi on Sunday, was sent by a court to four-day police remand.

The officer allegedly slit Shailza Dwivedi’s throat with a knife after an argument in the car. He was obsessed with her and wanted to marry her. “Judging by the number of calls he made, he was too possessive about her,” said police officer Vijay Kumar.

When Shailza Dwivedi, a beauty contest finalist, refused him, Major Handa allegedly slashed her throat. Then he pushed her off the car and ran her over to make it look like a hit-and-run, the police suspect.

The murder weapon has not been found. “We have fingerprints and Shailza’s hair from the car. Handa also deleted many apps from his and her phones. We are trying to retrieve them,” said a police officer.