2G Spectrum scam Verdict: Massive propaganda against UPA was without any foundation, says Manmohan Singh

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, whose image took a battering due to the 2G spectrum allocation scandal, on Thursday said the court’s verdict acquitting all accused has proved that all the “massive propaganda against the UPA was without any foundation”.

“We respect the court’s judgement,” Singh told reporters.

Asked if he felt vindicated, Singh said: “I don’t want to boast anything. I think the court’s judgment has to be respected, and I am glad that the court has pronounced unambiguously that all these massive propaganda that has been against the UPA was without any foundation.”

“The judgment speaks for itself,” he added on being asked about the case.

Special Judge O.P. Saini acquitted all the accused, including then Telecom Minister A. Raja and DMK MP Kanimozhi, in both the cases filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).