2G Spectrum Scam: All you need to know about the case that rocked the UPA government

In an extraordinary twist, a special CBI court on Thursday, December 21, has acquitted Former Telecom Minister A Raja, DMK supremo Karunanidhi’s daughter Kanimozhi and all other accused in the 2G scam citing lack of substantial evidence. Special CBI judge OP Saini pronounced the judgment and cleared all the 19 accused of all the charges after the first arrest was made by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2011. There are reports that the CBI lawyers may take the case to higher courts.

Here’s a look at how the case unfolded.

The 2G spectrum case is a combination of three cases – two cases were registered by the CBI and one by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The first case was registered by the CBI against the former Union Telecom Minister A Raja and others for criminal conspiracy and bending the rules to favour a select group of telecom companies. Essar-Loop case is the second case registered by the CBI against Essar and its promoters. The third case is a money laundering case and was registered was by the ED against A Raja, other individuals and companies.

In 2008, 122 new 2G Unified Access Service (UAS) licenses were given to telecom companies at a price list according to the 2001 list and on a first-come-first-serve basis.

On February 20, 2012, the Supreme Court of India declared the allotment of the spectrum as ‘unconstitutional and arbitrary’ while delivering a judgment om a PIL.

The apex court quashed all 122 licenses issued by the then former Union Telecom Minister A Raja.

The 2G scam was one of the initial blow to the credibility of the UPA government. The ministers and bureaucrats of the Congress-led government were accused of under-charging telecom companies and making arbitrary spectrum allocations.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) found a shortfall of Rs 1,76,645 crore between the actual money collected and the money which the law mandated to be collected.

As the scandals erupted, the UPA government found it impossible to shake off the label of corruption and this gave birth to an anti-corruption movement which today stands as a political party – Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) used this opportunity as a powerful campaign and defeated the UPA in 2014.

Accused

The scam drew attention to three groups – politicians and bureaucrats, corporations and individuals.

A Raja, Former Telecom Minister

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Director/Promoter, Kalaignar TV Pvt. Ltd

Sidharath Behura, Former Telecom Secretary

RK Chandolia, IES officer, Personal Secretary to Telecom Minister

Sanjay Chandra, MD of Unitech Ltd

Gautam Doshi, Group Managing Director, Reliance ADA group

Hari Nair, Vice President, Reliance ADA group

Surendra Pipara, group president, Reliance ADA group

Vinod Goenka, Director of Swan Telecom Pvt Ltd and MD of DB Realty

Shahid Usman Balwa, managing director, Swan Telecom Pvt Ltd, now Etisalat DB Telecom Pvt ltd

Asif Balwa, director, Kusegaon Fruits and Vegetables Pvt Ltd

Rajiv Agarwal, director Kusegaon Fruits and Vegetables Pvt Ltd

Sharath Kumar, director/promoter, Kalaignar TV Pvt. Ltd

Ravi Kant Ruia, Vice Chairman of Essar group

Anshuman Ruia, Promoter of Essar group

Vikas Saraf, director strategy, Essar

Ishwar Prasad Khaitan, promoter, Khaitan group

Kiran Khaitan, former director, Santa Trading Pvt Ltd

Karim Morani, director, MIS Cineyug Media & Entertainment Pvt. Ltd

Unitech Wireless

Reliance Telecom

Swan Telecom

Loop Telecom

Loop Mobile India

Essar Teleholding

Essar Group

Witnesses

There were about 154 witnesses in the case, including: