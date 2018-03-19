2G Spectrum case: ED moves Delhi HC against acquittal of A Raja, Kanimozhi and others

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday moved the Delhi High court against the acquittal of former telecom minister A Raja and others in the 2G spectrum case.

In a surprising judgment, a special CBI court had last year acquitted all key accused, including A Raja, in the Rs 30,000 crore 2G spectrum allocation case.

Special CBI judge O.P. Saini had cleared the 19 accused of all charges, rejecting the case presented by the agency, citing lack of “prosecutable evidence”.

The ED had after the CBI court’s decision made clear its intention of challenging the verdict.