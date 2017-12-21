Free Press Journal
2G scam verdict: Anna Hazare refused to comment, says 'no one to judge court's decision

— By Asia News International | Dec 21, 2017 12:33 pm
New Delhi: Social activist Anna Hazare on Thursday refused to comment on the verdict of the 2G spectrum allocation scam cases and said we are no one to judge the court’s verdict adding whatever they decide is correct and rightly done. Speaking to media here, Hazare said “We cannot comment much on the Court’s verdict. Whatever they decide is correct and rightly done.

We are no one to judge on the verdict”. “The court will only look for evidence and if no proof were found on the accused then, nothing can be done,” he added. The verdict was announced on Thursday morning, nearly seven years after the first arrest was made by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2011.

As soon as the verdict was announced, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) supporters burst into celebrations. The alleged scam relates to the granting of 2G spectrum licence allocations in 2007-08 which caused, according to a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, a loss of Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the public exchequer.


The scam was among the major corruption scandals that came to light during the second term of the UPA government headed by Manmohan Singh.

