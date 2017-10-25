2G Scam case: Court defers 2G spectrum case to November 7

New Delhi: A court here on Wednesday adjourned the 2G spectrum allocation case against former Telecom Minister A. Raja, DMK Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi and others for November 7.

CBI Special Judge O.P. Saini deferred the matter observing that documents filed in the case are voluminous and technical in nature which were still under perusal. He said it might take substantial time and deferred the matter for November 7 for further clarification if required.

The court said it might decide the date of judgement on the next date fixed for hearing. The court asked all the accused to remain present on the next date of hearing and also issued production warrant against Unitech Managing Director Sanjay Chandra and Bollywood producer Karim Morani. The court was hearing two separate cases related to 2G spectrum cases. One is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the other by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

On April 26, the court had concluded final arguments in the case. According to the CBI, Raja was biased in allocating 2G mobile air waves and operating licences to telecom firms, causing a huge loss to the state exchequer. The CBI chargesheet said Rs 200 crore was transferred from DB Group to Kalaignar TV, which were kickbacks in lieu of allocation of 2G spectrum to Swan Telecom Pvt Ltd.

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a separate case related to money laundering alleging that a conspiracy was hatched by Raja, Kanimozhi and DMK supremo M. Karunanidhi’s wife Dayalu Ammal besides others and that the Rs 200 crore was the proceeds of crime. All accused, including Raja, are out on bail.