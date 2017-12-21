2G Scam Verdict: A Raja and others acquitted

All accused in the 2G spectrum scam case, including former telecom minister A Raja accquitted Other 16 accused including DMK leader Kanimozhi and three companies acquitted in the case. Essar Group promoters Ravi Kant Ruia and Anshuman Ruia acquitted in the case arising out of 2G scam probe. Court also acquits Loop Telecom promoters I P Khaitan and Kiran Khaitan and four others.

“I have absolutely no hesitation in holding that prosecution has miserably failed to prove any charge against any accused,” said CBI Judge O P Saini.

The verdict is out nearly seven years after the first arrest was made by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2011. One of the largest scams in India, the 2G spectrum case caused huge loss to the public exchequer.

The scam relates to the granting of 2G spectrum licence allocations in 2007-08 which caused, according to a report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, loss of Rs. 1.76 lakh crore.

Special CBI judge O P Saini pronounced the judgements in separate cases lodged by the CBI and the ED in the scam which rattled the former prime minister Manmohan Singh-led UPA government.