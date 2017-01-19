26/11 mastermind Lakhvi’s nephew killed in Kashmir gunfight

Srinagar: Pakistan-based Mumbai attack mastermind Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi’s nephew Abu Musaib, one of the most wanted Lashkar-e-Toiba militants, was killed in a gunfight with security forces in a north Kashmir village on Thursday, police said.

Musaib, who headed the Lashkar wing in Bandipore, was one of the key militant commanders helping the Pakistan-based terror outfit’s network in the frontier district.

He was killed in a gunfight that erupted after security forces raided a militant hideout in Khosa Mohalla in Hajin area of Bandipore, some 40 km from here.

“According to our information, the foreign terrorist killed in an encounter with the security forces in Hajin area of Bandipora today (Thursday) was the nephew of LeT top commander, Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi,” Director General of Police S.P. Vaid told IANS.

A constable of the special operations group was critically injured in the gunfight.

Lakhvi, who is wanted in India for his role in the November 26, 2008, Mumbai attacks is out on bail in Pakistan. The attack left 166 people, mostly foreigners, dead.

A police spokesperson said security forces surrounded the area following specific information. When challenged, the militants sheltering inside fired at the security forces which triggered a gunfight.