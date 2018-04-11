21 NTK party workers arrested over anti-IPL protest in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Twenty-one Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) party workers were arrested on Wednesday and sent to Puzhal Central Prison, a day after they held protests over Cauvery issue outside Chennai’s Chepauk Stadium, in a bid to stop an IPL match set to be held there.

The arrested party workers were charged for beating up policemen on duty who were deployed to curb the protest and ensure the match to be held between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders was played without trouble. Cases were also registered against lyricist Vairamuthu Ramasamy, director P Bharathiraja, MLA Karunas and 500 other protesters at Trilplicane police station.

The protestors were demanding that the IPL matches not be held when a more pressing matter – the Centre’s failure to constitute the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) – was at the fore. On February 16, the court had ordered the Central government to set up the CMB and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) within six weeks. The non-compliance of the apex court’s order has triggered protests across the state.