2016 Bihar toppers scam ED attaches assets of main accused

New Delhi : ED said that it has attached assets worth Rs 4.53 crore, including 29 plots and deposits in 10 bank accounts, of the main accused in the Bihar topper scam that rocked the state in 2016.

The action under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against the Secretary cum Principal of Vishun Roy College in Vaishali district, Bachha Rai alias Amit Kumar, comes at a time when two CBSE question papers of Class X and XII have leaked and police is looking for culprits.

The agency, in a statement, said it has attached 16 plots in the name of Bachha Rai in Lalganj, Mahua, Bhagwanpur and Hajipur and 13 plots in the name of his wife Sangeeta Rai.

Bank deposits in the name of his daughter Shalini Rai, a flat in Patna and a two-storey house in Hajipur of the Rai family have also been attached.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had registered a money laundering case last year to probe alleged irregularities in this case, related to the state school examination board, taking cognisance of Bihar Police FIR and the findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the scam.

The scam had rocked Bihar in June 2016 after Ruby Rai, a student of Vishun Roy College in Vaishali district who had topped in the arts category, failed to answer basic questions and went on to describe political science as prodigal science that taught cooking.