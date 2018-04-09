2015 IAS topper marries runner-up: The unique love story of Tina Dabi and Athar Aamir Khan is a must-read!

The 24-year-old IAS officer Tina Dabi, who topped the civil services exam in 2015 has tied the knot with Athar Aamir Khan, the man from Kashmir who came second, in South Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Saturday. Dabi, with her parents and relatives, arrived in Pahalgam on Friday. And, after the wedding, the guests and the couple drove to Devepora Mattan – Khan’s ancestral village in South Kashmir’s Anantnag.

The couple fell in love when the two had reportedly met at the department of personnel and training office in Delhi for the felicitation function. While Dabi is from Delhi, Khan belongs to Jammu and Kashmir. Although it was a fairy-tale story, the couple had faced problems when they first announced their marriage.

Many criticised her choice saying it was irrational and stupid. Religious groups even called it a case of ‘love jihad’. Some Hindu outfits also wrote a letter to Dabi’s parents to stop such a thing from taking place. To this Dabi, in a media interaction in 2016, said that all these things are disturbing, adding that this is a small price for being in the public eye.

Check out the wedding pictures and videos below:

A post shared by Tina Dabi (@tina__dabi) on Mar 25, 2018 at 1:49am PDT

A post shared by Tina Dabi (@tina__dabi) on Mar 25, 2018 at 1:50am PDT

2015 IAS toppers, Tina Dabi and Athar Aamir-ul-Shafi Khan,on Saturday tied knot,and choose their wedding venue at Pahalgam Anantnag.. Tina Dabi along with her parents and relatives arrived in Pahalgam on Friday evening and got married at ‘Pahalgam Club’ on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/P4FZulxRtb — Danish15112271 (@Danish15112271) April 8, 2018

Congratulations ! @dabi_tina @AtharAamirKhan

Wish you a sweet & happy married life ! pic.twitter.com/rmsuUIc8SG — Atta Ur Rehman (@AttaUrR204) April 8, 2018