2 men thrashed in Gujarat on suspicion of being child lifter

Dwarka: Two people were allegedly thrashed on suspicion of being child lifter in Gujarat’s Dwarka district. Police said that an audio clip informing about 300 men running a child-lifting racket went viral on WhatsApp few days ago.

The gang is alleged to have abducted children belonging to the age group of five to six years. “An investigation in the matter is underway,” said Assistant Superintendent of Police, Prashant Sumbe while talking to the media. Earlier, in a similar incident, two men were lynched on suspicion of being child lifter in Assam’s Karbi Anglong on June 11.