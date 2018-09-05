2 held guilty for 2007 Hyderabad blasts that killed 44, two let off

Hyderabad : A metropolitan court here on Tuesday convicted two ‘Indian Mujahideen’ operatives of murder and terrorism for the 2007 Hyderabad blasts where two powerful explosions ripped through a popular eatery and an open air theatre, killing 44 people and wounding 68, prosecutors said, reports PTI.

Second Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge (in-charge) T Srinivas Rao pronounced Aneeq Shafique Sayeed and Mohammed Akbar Ismail Chowdhari guilty in the 11-year-old case, but acquitted two other accused Farooq Sharfuddin Tarkash and Mohammed Sadiq Israr Ahmed Shaik for want of evidence.

The prosecution has now decided to seek capital punishment for the convicts.

All the four are natives of Maharashtra.

The quantum of punishment as also the judgement on the fifth accused Tarik Anjum, accused of harbouring the perpetrators in New Delhi and other places, will be pronounced on Monday.

“The prosecution proved the case against Aneeq Shafique Sayeed and Mohammed Akbar Ismail Chowdhari and they were convicted. The quantum of sentence against them will be pronounced next Monday,” Special Public Prosecutor C Seshu Reddy told reporters after the verdict was pronounced inside a special courtroom at Cherlapalli Central Prison.

The courtroom was out of bounds for media.

Two synchronised blasts had rocket Gokul Chaat, a popular eatery, killing 32 people and leaving 47 injured, and an open air theatre in Lumbini Park close to the state secretariat where 12 people died and 21 wounded.