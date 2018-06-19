2 die, 4 injured in fire at two hotels in Lucknow

Lucknow: At least two persons were killed, while around four people were critically injured in a fire at two hotels in Charbagh area here, police said. The fire broke out at the two hotels in Charbagh’s Doodh Mandi area around 6 am, they said.

“Two persons have died, while four to five others were admitted to a hospital with severe burn injuries,” Superintendent of Police (Lucknow West) Vikas Chand Tripathi said. According to the police, the death toll might rise.